The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $2,482,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

KHC stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

