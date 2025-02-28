The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,019 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Kraft Heinz worth $54,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after buying an additional 545,504 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 238,913 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

