Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TCPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0638 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TCPB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,017. Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

