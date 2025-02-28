Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:TUSB)

Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0598 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TUSB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444. Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $50.36.
