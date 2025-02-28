Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Issues Earnings Results

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of TIPT stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.56. 144,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $835.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tiptree

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.