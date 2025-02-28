Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $27.13.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.30 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.10%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

