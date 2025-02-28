TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

TKO Group has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TKO Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $151.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 156,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at $432,268,900.80. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 117,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,579,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

