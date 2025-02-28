TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
TKO Group has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TKO Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.
TKO Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $151.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 156,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at $432,268,900.80. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 117,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,579,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TKO Group Company Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TKO Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Not Just China: 3 European Stocks Gaining Investor Interest
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Mid-Caps Worth Watching Closely in March
Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.