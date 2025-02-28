TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 12,253,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 14,332,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

