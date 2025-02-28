TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Up 17.9% – Still a Buy?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 47,962,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 14,248,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

