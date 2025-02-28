Tony Pitt Acquires 10,000 Shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCFGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.88 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,800.00 ($36,750.00).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 29th, Tony Pitt bought 6,000 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.93 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,580.00 ($22,237.50).

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.