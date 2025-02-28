Tony Pitt Acquires 10,000 Shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Stock

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.88 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,800.00 ($36,750.00).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Tony Pitt bought 6,000 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.93 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,580.00 ($22,237.50).

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Cuts Dividend

About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

