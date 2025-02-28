Tony Pitt Acquires 10,000 Shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Stock

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.88 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,800.00 ($36,750.00).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Tony Pitt bought 6,000 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.93 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,580.00 ($22,237.50).
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Cuts Dividend
About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
