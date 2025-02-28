Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.11 and traded as low as $30.50. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 119,497 shares trading hands.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

