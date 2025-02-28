Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.11 and traded as low as $30.50. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 119,497 shares trading hands.
Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.
Tootsie Roll Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
