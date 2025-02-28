Top Digital Media Stocks To Research – February 28th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, DoubleVerify, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily operate in the digital content space, including sectors like social media, online advertising, streaming, and interactive platforms. These stocks are driven by trends in technology, consumer engagement, and digital innovation, often experiencing volatile market behavior as the industry rapidly evolves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.83. 14,059,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,305,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.43. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The company has a market cap of $315.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $439.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.88. Adobe has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.73. The stock had a trading volume of 849,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.69. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,798. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $35.57.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $7.29. 10,464,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,920. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

