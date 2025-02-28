Top Real Estate Stocks To Consider – February 25th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and MercadoLibre are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that own, manage, or finance income-generating properties such as office buildings, apartment complexes, shopping centers, or hotels. These stocks provide investors exposure to the property market without having to directly own physical real estate, often combining the benefits of regular dividend income with the potential for capital appreciation. They offer the liquidity of publicly traded securities while reflecting the performance and risks associated with the real estate market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 76,512,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,602,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,669,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,954. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $721.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.85.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,004,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,681,207. The company has a market capitalization of $336.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.17. 9,091,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,019,289. The stock has a market cap of $253.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $48.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,174.57. The stock had a trading volume of 292,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,875.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,960.50. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,374.54. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

