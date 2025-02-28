TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.33.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $304.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $295.19 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,029,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after acquiring an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,639,000 after buying an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in TopBuild by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 871,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.