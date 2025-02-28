Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,000,000 shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $20,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,691.06. The trade was a 98.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.