Towerview LLC Has $196,000 Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Towerview LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Wendy’s makes up approximately 0.1% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2,334.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.