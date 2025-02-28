Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 10th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $344.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $279.00 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.02.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.