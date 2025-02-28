Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as low as C$1.74. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 58,983 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on TRZ. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.45 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$1.76.
Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
