TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $3,969,060.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,872. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,348.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,312.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,322.71. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,136.27 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,980,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

