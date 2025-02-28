TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 94.3% in February

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TravelSky Technology Stock Down 4.4 %
OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $14.35 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
