TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 94.3% in February

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $14.35 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.