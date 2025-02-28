TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CTO Sells $94,607.04 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffery Jon Hayward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $697,212.88.

On Friday, November 29th, Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $218,155.35.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.02. 611,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,466. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.21.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TriNet Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

