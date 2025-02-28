Trip.com Group’s (TCOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,587,000 after buying an additional 13,964,875 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,196,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,854,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,385,000 after purchasing an additional 684,364 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,079,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.