Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Releases Earnings Results

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 8.05 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tritax Big Box REIT had a net margin of 60.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

LON:BBOX traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 147.30 ($1.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,532,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,592,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.66. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 125.20 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.90 ($2.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.42).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

