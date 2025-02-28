TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1775 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of ERNZ stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $154.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $25.78.
About TrueShares Active Yield ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Active Yield ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Not Just China: 3 European Stocks Gaining Investor Interest
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.