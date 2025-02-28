Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $56.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lantheus by 4,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 217,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 212,721 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Lantheus by 662.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.