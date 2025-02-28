Tufton Capital Management Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
