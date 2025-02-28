Tufton Capital Management Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

