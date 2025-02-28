Tufton Capital Management Sells 460 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,296 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $216.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

