Tufton Capital Management Sells 550 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 547,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

