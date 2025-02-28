Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Posts Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.
Tuya Stock Down 6.8 %
NYSE:TUYA opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 0.48. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.
About Tuya
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tuya
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.