Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Posts Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Tuya Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:TUYA opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 0.48. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Get Tuya alerts:

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.