Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.41. Tuya shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 738,888 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tuya by 2,493.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 664,982 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 633,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 302,261 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

