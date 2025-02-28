U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.