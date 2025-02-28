U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Embraer makes up 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Embraer worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

