U S Global Investors Inc. Has $21.36 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,649 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 37,796 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $21,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,402 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,602,000. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,198,700.75. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $193.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

