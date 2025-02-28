U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 1,950 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 162.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $277.21 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.05.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

