U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

USPH opened at $82.25 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,141.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

