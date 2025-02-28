UBS Group Cuts Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $16.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partners downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 153.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,189,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,497 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 668,429 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,527,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after acquiring an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 434,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $11,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

