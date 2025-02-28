UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.47.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.83. 14,947,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,860. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.