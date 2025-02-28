UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,040 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 189.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

