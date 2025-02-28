Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UATG opened at $0.00 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

