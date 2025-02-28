Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UATG opened at $0.00 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Umbra Applied Technologies Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.