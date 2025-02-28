Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $245.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.86. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

