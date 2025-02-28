United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Sells $298,683.77 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $298,683.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $201,330.08. This represents a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $159.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.91.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

