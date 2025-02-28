Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 15,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Urbana Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

