Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vallourec Stock Performance
VLOUF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $20.08.
About Vallourec
