Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $189.40 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 20.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Progressive worth $189,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 739.9% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $279.02 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $186.94 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $2,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,530,756.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $164,870.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,465.20. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
