Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 38 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $500.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.61. The company has a market capitalization of $315.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.