Van H. Singleton II Acquires 1,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) insider Van H. Singleton II purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,295,917.20. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $52.48 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,375,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,444,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

