Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,916,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,214,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VDC stock opened at $222.01 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $194.38 and a twelve month high of $226.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

