Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.75. Approximately 115,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $76.42.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.