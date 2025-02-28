Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.75. Approximately 115,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Articles

