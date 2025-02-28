Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRBGet Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.75. Approximately 115,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

