Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.